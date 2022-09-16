<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9568; (P) 0.9605; (R1) 0.9654; More

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral at this point. On the upside, firm break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 0.9644) will target 0.9868 resistance first. Further break there will argue that larger up trend is ready to resume through 1.0063. On the downside, below 0.9478 will extend the fall from 0.9868 towards 0.9369 support. Overall, corrective pattern from 1.0063 could extend further as long as 0.9868 resistance holds.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.0063 will target 100% projection of 0.9149 to 1.0063 from 0.9369 at 1.0283, and then 1.0342 (2016 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9369 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.