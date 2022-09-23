Fri, Sep 23, 2022 @ 14:25 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9646; (P) 0.9748; (R1) 0.9875; More

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias stays mildly on the upside. Firm break of 0.9868 resistance will argue that larger up trend is ready to resume through 1.0063. Overall, the corrective pattern from 1.0063 high could still extend. Below 0.9619 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9478 and below.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.0063 will target 100% projection of 0.9149 to 1.0063 from 0.9369 at 1.0283, and then 1.0342 (2016 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9369 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

