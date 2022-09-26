<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9768; (P) 0.9804; (R1) 0.9854; More

USD/CHF’s break of 0.9868 resistance argues that larger up trend is resumed to resume. Intraday bias stays on the upside for retesting 1.0063 high first. Decisive break there will confirm this bullish case. on the downside, below 0.9754 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that up trend from 0.8756 (2021 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 1.0063 will target 100% projection of 0.9149 to 1.0063 from 0.9369 at 1.0283, and then 1.0342 (2016 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9369 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.