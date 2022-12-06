<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9360; (P) 0.9398; (R1) 0.9465; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment. Considering bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD, break of 0.9545 will indicate short term bottoming at 0.9325. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.9669). On the downside, below 0.9325 will target 0.9287 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8756 (2021 low) has completed at 1.0146, well ahead of 1.0342 long term resistance (2016 high). Based on current downside momentum, fall from 1.0146 might be a medium term down trend itself. Break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8756 to 1.0146 at 0.9287 will pave the way to 0.8756. In any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 day EMA (now at 0.9690) holds.