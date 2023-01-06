<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9289; (P) 0.9334; (R1) 0.9406; More…

USD/CHF’s rebound from 0.9199 is resuming by breaching 0.9397. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.9460) and above. On the downside, however, break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 0.9303) will bring retest of 0.9199 low instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8756 (2021 low) has completed at 1.0146, well ahead of 1.0342 long term resistance (2016 high). Based on current downside momentum, fall from 1.0146 might be a medium term down trend itself. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8756 to 1.0146 at 0.9287 will pave the way to 0.8756. In any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9545 resistance holds.