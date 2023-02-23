Thu, Feb 23, 2023 @ 08:07 GMT
USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9271; (P) 0.9295; (R1) 0.9337; More

Outlook in USD/CHF remains unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral first. On the upside, break of 0.9331 will resume the rebound from 0.9058 to 38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.9058 at 0.9474. However, break of 0.9135 will indicate that the rebound has completed and bring retest of 0.9058 low.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0146 is seen as part of a long term sideway pattern. As long as 38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.9058 at 0.9474 holds, another fall is in favor through 0.9058. However, sustained trading above 0.9474 will indicate that the medium term trend has reversed, and open up further rally to 1.0146 again.

