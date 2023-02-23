Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9271; (P) 0.9295; (R1) 0.9337; More…

USD/CHF’s rise from 0.9058 is resuming by taking out 0.9931 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.9058 at 0.9474. For now, break of 0.9219 support is needed to indicate completion of the rebound. Otherwise, further rally will remain in favor in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0146 is seen as part of a long term sideway pattern. As long as 38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.9058 at 0.9474 holds, another fall is in favor through 0.9058. However, sustained trading above 0.9474 will indicate that the medium term trend has reversed, and open up further rally to 1.0146 again.