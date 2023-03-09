<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9390; (P) 0.9414; (R1) 0.9440; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, break of 0.9439 will resume the rise from 0.9058 for 38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.9058 at 0.9474. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications. On the downside, break of 0.9284 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9058 low instead.

In the bigger picture, decline from 1.0146 is seen as part of a long term sideway pattern. As long as 38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.9058 at 0.9474 holds, another fall is in favor through 0.9058. However, sustained trading above 0.9474 will indicate that the medium term trend has reversed, and open up further rally to 61.8% retracement at 0.9730 and above.