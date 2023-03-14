<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9057; (P) 0.9133; (R1) 0.9194; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside for the moment. Decisive break of 0.9058 low will resume larger down trend from 1.0146. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0146 to 0.9058 from 0.9439 at 0.8767. On the upside, above 0.9218 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is should still be in progress with 38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.9058 at 0.9474 intact. Rejection by 55 week EMA is also a medium term bearish sign. Break of 0.9058 will resume such decline towards 0.8756 support (2021 low). But overall, such fall is still as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). So, downside should be contained by 0.8756 to bring reversal. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9439 resistance holds.