Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9031; (P) 0.9087; (R1) 0.9118; More…
USD/CHF’s break of 0.9058 support suggests that the down trend from 1.0146 is finally resuming. Intraday bias is now back on the downside. Sustained break of 38.2% projection of 1.0146 to 0.9058 from 0.9439 at 0.9023 will pave the way to 61.8% projection at 0.8767.On the upside, above 0.9141 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral again.
In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9439 resistance holds, and fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is still in progress. Prior rejection by 55 week EMA was a medium term bearish sign. Sustained of 0.9058 will resume such decline towards 0.8756 support (2021 low). But overall, this fall is still as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). So, downside should be contained by 0.8756 to bring reversal.