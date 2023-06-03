USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF rebounded to 0.9146 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week for consolidations. But further rally is expected as long as 0.9013 minor support holds. Rise from 0.8818 short term bottom is seen as corrective whole down trend from 1.0146. Above 0.9146 will target 38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8818 at 0.9325. On the downside, however, break of 0.9013 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8818 low instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high), which might have completed at 0.8818 already, just ahead of 0.8756 long term support. Sustained trading above 0.9058 support turned resistance should confirm medium term bottoming. Further break of 0.9439 resistance will confirm bullish trend reversal.

In the long term picture, long term sideway pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high) is expected to continue between 0.8756/1.0342. However, sustained break of 0.8756 will open up deeper fall back towards 0.7065 (2011 low).