Mon, Jun 19, 2023 @ 19:43 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8912; (P) 0.8930; (R1) 0.8959; More

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral with current recovery. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9146 resistance holds. Below 0.8900 will target 0.8818 and possibly below. But strong support is still expected from 0.8756 to bring reversal.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high), which might have completed at 0.8818 already, just ahead of 0.8756 long term support. Sustained trading above 0.9058 support turned resistance should confirm medium term bottoming.

