Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8914; (P) 0.8943; (R1) 0.8979; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral again with current retreat. On the upside, above 0.9011 will bring stronger rise towards 0.9146 resistance. On the downside, through, break of 0.8900 will target 0.8818 and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high), which might have completed at 0.8818 already, just ahead of 0.8756 long term support. Sustained trading above 0.9058 support turned resistance should confirm medium term bottoming.