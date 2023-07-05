<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8953; (P) 0.8965; (R1) 0.8984; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and outlook stays bearish. On the downside, break of 0.8900 will resume the fall from 0.9146 to 0.8818 low or below. On the upside, above 0.9015 will bring stronger rise towards 0.9146 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). While further decline cannot be ruled out, strong support is expected from 0.8756 long term support to bring reversal. Firm break of 0.9146 resistance should confirm medium term bottoming.