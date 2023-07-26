Wed, Jul 26, 2023 @ 15:05 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCHF OutlookUSD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8616; (P) 0.8659; (R1) 0.8681; More

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment. Outlook stays bearish with 0.8818 support turned resistance intact. Break of 0.8553 will resume larger down trend from 1.0146. On the upside, above 0.8599 will resume the rebound towards 0.8818 instead.

In the bigger picture, the break of 0.8756 (2021 low) indicates break out from the long term range pattern. For now, medium term outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9146 resistance holds. Further fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 (2011 low) to 1.0342 (2016 high) at 0.8317 next.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.