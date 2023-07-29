USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF dropped to 0.8851 last week but quickly recovered since then. Initial bias is mildly on the upside this week for 0.8818 support turned resistance. Strong resistance could be seen there to complete the recovery and bring down trend resumption. On the downside, firm break of 0.8551 will resume larger down trend from 1.0146, targeting 0.8317 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0146 is seen as in progress as long as 0.8188 support turned resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 (2011 low) to 1.0342 (2016 high) at 0.8317. However, sustained break of 0.8818 will be the first sign of medium term bottoming, and turn focus back to 0.9146 resistance for confirmation.

In the long term picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high) has completed. With 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359 intact, outlook is neutral at best. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 (2011 low) to 1.0342 (2016 high) at 0.8317 will bring retest of 0.7065 low.