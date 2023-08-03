<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8727; (P) 0.8766; (R1) 0.8814; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral as it lost momentum ahead of 0.8818 support turned resistance. As noted before, rejection by 0.8818 will maintain near term bearishness. Further break of 0.8863 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8551. Nevertheless, decisive break of 0.8818 will carry larger bullish implication, and target 0.9146 cluster resistance.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0146 is seen as in progress as long as 0.8188 support turned resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 (2011 low) to 1.0342 (2016 high) at 0.8317. However, sustained break of 0.8818 should indicate medium term bottoming, and bring stronger rise back to 0.9146 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 at 0.9160), even as a correction.