USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8761; (P) 0.8785; (R1) 0.8810; More….

USD/CHF rises slightly again after drawing support from 55 4H EMA (now at 0.8770). Immediate focus is back on 0.8818 support turned resistance and 0.8826 temporary top. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implication. Further rally should then be seen to 0.9146 cluster resistance next. However, break of 0.8688 support will indicate rejection by 0.8818, and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8551 low.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom could be in place at 0.8551 already, on bullish convergence condition in D MACD. Sustained trading above 0.8818 will bring further rise to 0.9146 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 at 0.9160), even as a correction. Nevertheless, break of 0.8851 will resume the down trend from 1.0146 instead.

