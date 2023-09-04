<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8814; (P) 0.8839; (R1) 0.8882; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen below 0.8874. On the upside, firm break of 0.8874 will resume the rise from 0.8551. Next target is 0.9146 cluster resistance. On the downside, though, break of 0.8743 minor support will argue that rebound from 0.8551 has completed, and bring retest of this low.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.8551 medium term bottom is currently seen as a correction to the downtrend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rally would be seen to 0.9146 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 at 0.9160). Strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside, at least on first attempt.