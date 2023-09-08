<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8911; (P) 0.8926; (R1) 0.8942; More….

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook as consolidations continue below 0.8943 temporary top. Another retreat cannot be ruled out. But further rally is expected as long as 0.8743 support holds. On the upside, above 0.8943 will resume the rally from 0.8551 to 0.9146 cluster resistance next.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.8551 medium term bottom is currently seen as a correction to the downtrend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rally would be seen to 0.9146 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 at 0.9160). Strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside, at least on first attempt.