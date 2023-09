USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF’s rebound from 0.8551 resumed last week and hit as high as 0.8943. But as a temporary top was then formed, initial bias stays neutral this week for some more consolidations. Downside of retreat should be contained above 0.8743 support to bring another rally. Break of 0.8943 will extend the rise to 0.9146 cluster resistance.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.8551 medium term bottom is currently seen as a correction to the downtrend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rally would be seen to 0.9146 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 at 0.9160). Strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside, at least on first attempt.

In the long term picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high) has completed. With 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359 intact, outlook is neutral at best. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 (2011 low) to 1.0342 (2016 high) at 0.8317 will bring retest of 0.7065 low.