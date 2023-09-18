<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8956; (P) 0.8967; (R1) 0.8989; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the upside for the moment. Current rise from 0.8551 is in progress for 0.9146 cluster resistance. On the downside, however, break of 0.8893 support will argue that a short term top is possibly formed, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.8854).

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.8551 medium term bottom is currently seen as a correction to the downtrend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rally would be seen to 0.9146 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 at 0.9160). Strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside, at least on first attempt.