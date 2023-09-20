<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8956; (P) 0.8970; (R1) 0.8993; More….

USD/CHF is staying in consolidation from 0.8982 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further rally is expected as long as 0.8893 support holds. Above 0.8982 will resume the rally from 0.8551 to 0.9146 cluster resistance. However, firm break of 0.8893 will argue that a short term top is possibly formed, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.8858).

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.8551 medium term bottom is currently seen as a correction to the downtrend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rally would be seen to 0.9146 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 at 0.9160). Strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside, at least on first attempt.