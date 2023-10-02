Mon, Oct 02, 2023 @ 07:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCHF OutlookUSD/CHF Daily Outlook

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9107; (P) 0.9135; (R1) 0.9180; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for consolidation below 0.9244. Deeper retreat cannot be ruled out. But near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.9019 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.9224 will resume the rally from 0.8551 to 0.9439 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, current development indicates that rise from 0.8551 is reversing whole down trend from 1.0146. Further rally would then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.9537 and above. For now, this will be the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.8923) holds, even in case of deep pullback.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.