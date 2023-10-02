<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9107; (P) 0.9135; (R1) 0.9180; More….

USD/CHF is staying in consolidation from 0.9224 and intraday bias remains neutral. Deeper retreat cannot be ruled out. But near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.9019 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.9224 will resume the rally from 0.8551 to 0.9439 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, current development indicates that rise from 0.8551 is reversing whole down trend from 1.0146. Further rally would then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.9537 and above. For now, this will be the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.8923) holds, even in case of deep pullback.