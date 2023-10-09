<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9056; (P) 0.9116; (R1) 0.9159; More….

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook as intraday bias stays mildly on the downside. Correction from 0.9243 would target 38.2% retracement of 0.8551 to 0.9243 at 0.8979. On the upside, though, above 0.9176 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.9243.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, current development indicates that rise from 0.8551 is reversing whole down trend from 1.0146. Further rally would then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.9537 and above. For now, this will be the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.8967) holds, even in case of deep pullback.