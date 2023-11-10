Fri, Nov 10, 2023 @ 16:21 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCHF OutlookUSD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8992; (P) 0.9017; (R1) 0.9053; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral as range trading continues. On the downside, below 0.8952 will target a test on 0.8886 support first. Break there will resume whole decline from 0.9243 to 0.8815 fibonacci level. However, break of 0.9111 will resume the rebound from 0.8886 instead, and target 0.9243 resistance.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected pull back from 0.9243. Yet there was no follow through selling after hitting 0.8886. On the upside, break of 0.9243 resistance will revive the case of medium term bottoming at 0.8851, and turn outlook bullish. However, sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8551 to 0.9243 at 0.8815 will argue that larger decline from 1.0146 is ready to resume through 0.8551 low.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.