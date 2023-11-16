<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8837; (P) 0.8933; (R1) 0.8988; More….

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias stays on the downside. Fall from 0.9243 is in progress and should target 100% projection of 0.9243 to 0.8886 from 0.9111 at 0.8754. On the upside, above 0.8901 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But recovery should be limited well below 0.9051 resistance to bring another decline.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8551 are currently seen as a correction to the decline from 1.0146. Fall from 0.9243 is seen as the second leg for now. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8551 to 0.9243 at 0.8815. Sustained break there will bring retest of 0.8551 low. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.9111 resistance holds.