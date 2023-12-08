<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8727; (P) 0.8754; (R1) 0.8780; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays mildly on the upside for the moment. As short term bottom should be in place at 0.8665, on bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD. Further rally would be seen to 0.8886 support turned resistance first. Decisive break there will indicate that whole fall from 0.9243 has completed, and bring stronger rally to 0.9111 resistance next. However, break of 0.8665 will dampen this view and resume the fall from 0.9243 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8551 are currently seen as part of a corrective pattern to the decline from 1.0146 (2022 high). Fall from 0.9243 is seen as the second leg for now. Deeper decline could be seen to 0.8551 low but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 0.8886 support turned resistance holds.