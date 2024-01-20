USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF’s rebound from 0.8332 extended higher last week, but lost momentum after hitting 55 D EMA (now at 0.8687). It’s also pressing 38.2% retracement of 0.9243 to 0.8332 at 0.8680. Focus stays on this 0.8680 resistance zone. Decisive break there will turn near term outlook bullish for 61.8% retracement 0.8995. Nevertheless, break of 0.8565 minor support will turn intraday bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8332 low.

In the bigger picture, while rebound from 0.8332 could be strong, there is no clear sign of medium term bottoming yet. This rebound is tentatively seen as a corrective move for now. Also, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high) should resume through 0.8332 low at a later stage.

In the long term picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high) has completed. With 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359 intact, outlook is neutral at best.