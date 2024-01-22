Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8666; (P) 0.8685; (R1) 0.8700; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral, with focus on 38.2% retracement of 0.9243 to 0.8332 at 0.8680, which coincides 55 D EMA (now at 0.8687). Decisive break there will turn near term outlook bullish for 61.8% retracement 0.8995. Nevertheless, break of 0.8565 minor support will turn intraday bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8332 low.

In the bigger picture, while rebound from 0.8332 could be strong, there is no clear sign of medium term bottoming yet. This rebound is tentatively seen as a corrective move for now. Also, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high) should resume through 0.8332 low at a later stage.