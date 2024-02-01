Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8562; (P) 0.8603; (R1) 0.8655; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral at this point. On the downside, below 0.8550 will resume the fall from 0.8727 for 0.8487 support. Break there will argue that rebound from 0.8332 has completed, and bring retest of this low. On the upside, firm break of 0.8727 will resume the rebound to 61.8% retracement of 0.9243 to 0.8332 at 0.8995 instead.

In the bigger picture, while rebound from 0.8332 could be strong, there is no clear sign of medium term bottoming yet. This rebound is tentatively seen as a corrective move for now. Also, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high) should resume through 0.8332 low at a later stage.