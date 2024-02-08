Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8706; (P) 0.8730; (R1) 0.8770; More….

USD/CHF’s rally from 0.8332 resumed after brief retreat, and intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9243 to 0.8332 at 0.8995 next. On the downside, break of 0.8550 support is needed to indicate completion of the rebound. Otherwise, further rise is still expected in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, there is prospect of medium term bottoming at 0.8332 considering possible bullish convergence condition in W MACD, and the support from 0.8317 long term fibonacci support. Sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 0.8677) will affirm this case, and bring stronger rise back towards 0.9243 resistance, even as a corrective move.