Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8721; (P) 0.8741; (R1) 0.8757; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the upside at this point. Current rise from 0.8332 would target 61.8% retracement of 0.9243 to 0.8332 at 0.8995 next. On the downside, below 0.8687 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But near term outlook will stay cautiously bullish as long as 0.8550 support holds.

In the bigger picture, there is prospect of medium term bottoming at 0.8332 considering possible bullish convergence condition in W MACD, and the support from 0.8317 long term fibonacci support. Sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 0.8677) will affirm this case, and bring stronger rise back towards 0.9243 resistance, even as a corrective move.