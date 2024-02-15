Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8842; (P) 0.8864; (R1) 0.8880; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral with current retreat, and some consolidations would be seen first. Downside should be contained by 0.8727 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, above 0.8884 will resume the rise from 0.8332 to 100% projection of 0.8332 to 0.8727 from 0.8550 at 0.8954. Firm break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 0.9189.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be formed at 0.8332, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD, just ahead of 0.8317 long term fibonacci support, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. It’s still early to decide if the larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high) is reversing. But further rise should be seen to 0.9243 resistance even as a correction.