Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8773; (P) 0.8782; (R1) 0.8799;

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, sustained break of 0.8741 will argue that the whole rebound from 0.8332 might have completed, and bring deeper fall to 0.8550 support. Nevertheless, strong bounce from current level will retain near term bullishness. Further break of 0.8891 will resume the rise from 0.8332.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8555 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt.