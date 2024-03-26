Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8977; (P) 0.8986; (R1) 0.9004; More….

USD/CHF’s rally resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rise from 0.8332 should target 100% projection projection of 0.8550 to 0.8884 from 0.8728 at 0.9062. Firm break there will target 0.9243 key medium term resistance next. On the downside, below 0.8964 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8884 resistance turned support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8728 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt.