Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9095; (P) 0.9110; (R1) 0.9140; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment and consolidation from 0.9151 could extend. But further rally is expected with 0.8996 support intact. Break of 0.9151 will resume larger rally from 0.8332 to 0.9243 resistance. However, firm break of 0.8996 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.8932).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8728 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt. However, decisive break of 0.9243 will argue that the trend has already reversed and turn medium term outlook bullish.