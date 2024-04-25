Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9121; (P) 0.9138; (R1) 0.9167; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is back on the upside with breach of 0.9151 resistance. Current rally from 0.8332 should target 0.9243 key resistance next. On the downside, though, below 0.9085 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8728 support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt. However, decisive break of 0.9243 will argue that the trend has already reversed and turn medium term outlook bullish.