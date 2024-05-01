Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9128; (P) 0.9162; (R1) 0.9231; More….

USD/CHF’s rally from 0.8332 resumed and hit as high as 0.9215 so far. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.9243 resistance next. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.8728 to 0.9151 from 0.9009 at 0.9270. For now, near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.9087 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom as tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 0.8884 resistance turned support holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt. However, decisive break of 0.9243 will argue that the trend has already reversed and turn medium term outlook bullish for 1.0146.