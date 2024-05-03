Fri, May 03, 2024 @ 08:31 GMT
USD/CHF Daily Outlook

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9079; (P) 0.9126; (R1) 0.9155; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral with focus on 0.9087 support. Decisive break there will indicate rejection by 0.9243 key resistance and turn bias back to the downside 0.9009 support. On the other hand, strong rebound from currently level, following by firm break of 0.9243 will carry larger bullish implication.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom are tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Further rise would be seen as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.8993) holds. But upside should be limited by 0.9243 resistance, at least on first attempt. However, decisive break of 0.9243 will argue that the trend has already reversed and turn medium term outlook bullish for 1.0146.

