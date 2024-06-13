Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8897; (P) 0.8940; (R1) 0.8988; More….

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook as range trading continues. Intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, sustained break of 0.8883 fibonacci level will carry larger bearish implications and bring deeper decline. On the upside, firm break of 0.8987 support turned resistance will argue that correction from 0.9223 has completed, after drawing support from 0.8883 fibonacci level. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 0.9157/9223 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom are tentatively seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Rejection by 0.9243 resistance, followed by sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8883 will strengthen this case, and maintain medium term bearishness. However, decisive break of 0.9243 will argue that the trend has already reversed and turn medium term outlook bullish for 1.0146.