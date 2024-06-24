Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8917; (P) 0.8931; (R1) 0.8958; More….

USD/CHF is extending the consolidation above 0.8825 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Still, near term outlook remains bearish with 0.8992 resistance intact. Break of 0.8825 will resume the fall from 0.9223 to 61.8% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom are seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Rejection by 0.9243 resistance affirms this case, and maintains medium term bearishness. While more range trading could be seen between 0.8332/0.9243 first, downside break out is mildly in favor at a later stage.