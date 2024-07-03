Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9026; (P) 0.9038; (R1) 0.9052; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the upside as rise from 0.8825 is in progress. Fall from 0.9223 might have completed as a three-wave corrective move to 0.8825. Sustained trading above the near term falling channel resistance will bring further rally to 0.9157 resistance next. On the downside, below 0.9009 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral gain first.

In the bigger picture, focus remains is now on 0.9223/9243 resistance zone. Decisive break there would complete a head and shoulder bottom pattern (ls: 0.8551; h: 0.8332; rs: 0.8825). That would indicate larger bullish trend reversal. Nevertheless, rejection by 0.9223/43 will keep medium term outlook neutral at best, for more range trading between 0.8332/9243 first.