No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias stays on the downside. Fall from 0.9223 is in progress for 61.8% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8923 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.