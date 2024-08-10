USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF rebounded after initial fall to 0.8431 last week. While further rise cannot be ruled out, outlook will stay bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.9223 to 0.8431 at 0.8734 holds. On the downside, below 0.8559 minor support will bring retest of 0.8431 first. Break there will resume the fall from 0.9223 to 0.8332 low. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8734 will bring stronger rally to 61.8% retracement at 0.8920, even as a corrective move.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 low ) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). Fall from 1.0342 (2016 high) is seen as the second leg. Rejection by 55 M EMA suggest that this fall is in progress. Break of 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 to 1.0342 at 0.8317 will pave the way back to 0.7065.