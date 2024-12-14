USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF’s strong rebound last week suggests that correction from 0.8956 has already completed at 0.8735, and rise from 0.8374 is ready to resume. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Break of 0.8956 will confirm this bullish case and target 61.8% projection of 0.8374 to 0.8956 from 0.8735 at 0.9095. On the downside, below 0.8866 minor support will delay the bullish case and bring more consolidations first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.8374 as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 low ) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). Fall from 1.0342 (2016 high) is seen as the second leg. Rejection by 55 M EMA suggest that this fall is in progress. Break of 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 to 1.0342 at 0.8317 will pave the way back to 0.7065.