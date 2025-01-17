Fri, Jan 17, 2025 @ 12:56 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9092; (P) 0.9116; (R1) 0.9132; More

USD/CHF is staying in consolidation below 0.9200 and intraday bias remains neutral. As long as 0.9007 support holds, near term outlook remains bullish. On the upside, decisive break of 0.9223 will carry larger bullish implications. However, break of 0.9007 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.8936).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.8374 as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes. However, decisive break of 0.9223 will be an important sign of bullish trend reversal.

