USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

Price actions from 0.8038 are seen as a corrective pattern to the decline from 0.9200, which might still be extending. On the downside, below 0.8187 will bring retest of 0.8038 low. On the upside, above 0.8346 will bring stronger rebound to 0.8475. But after all, larger down trend is expected to resume after the correction completes.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8732) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 low ) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). It’s uncertain if the fall from 1.0342 is the second leg of the pattern, or resumption of the down trend. But in either case, sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 to 1.0342 at 0.8317 will pave the way back to 0.7065.