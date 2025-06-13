Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8067; (P) 0.8138; (R1) 0.8174; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside, with immediate focus now on 0.8038 low. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound, and above 0.816 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. However, firm break of 0.8038 will resume larger down trend. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.9200 to 0.8038 from 0.8475 at 0.7757.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8696) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.